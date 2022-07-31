NFTb Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $231,361.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTb has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
