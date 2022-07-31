NFTify (N1) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $317.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $224,259.55 and $317.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00609012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035061 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

