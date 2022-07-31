NFTify (N1) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $317.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $224,259.55 and $317.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00609012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035061 BTC.
NFTify Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
