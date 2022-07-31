Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Nielsen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 4,463,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter worth $362,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $20,574,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.