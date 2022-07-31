NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.08.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

