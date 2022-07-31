Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NPSCY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 47,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

