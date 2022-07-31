Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

