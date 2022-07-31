Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Up 5.9 %

NDLS opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a PE ratio of -260.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,127.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $2,050,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.