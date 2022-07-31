Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $316.00 at Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $254.77.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

