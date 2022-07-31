Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $197.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NSC stock opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

