Northland Securities Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $61.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 4.40%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

