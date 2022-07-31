NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,807,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.