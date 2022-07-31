NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

