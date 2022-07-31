NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in General Motors by 2,952.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

