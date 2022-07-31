NorthRock Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $357.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

