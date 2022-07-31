NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

HLT stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

