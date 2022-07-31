NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.