NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

