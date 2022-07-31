Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVCT) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,251,390.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,923 shares of company stock worth $530,179.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.