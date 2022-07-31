Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $9.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 84,468 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

