Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $9.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 84,468 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
