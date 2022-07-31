Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 68.2% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 585,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 181,095 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.