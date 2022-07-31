NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106,973 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

