NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXPI stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

