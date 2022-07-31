O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 41.5% in July

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

