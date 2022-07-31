Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.05. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $652.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.50 million.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

