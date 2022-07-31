Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 153,740 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $47,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

