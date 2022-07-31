Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $404,681.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
