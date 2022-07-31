Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $404,681.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

