OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $13,565.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

