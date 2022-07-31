Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.1 %

OKTA opened at $98.45 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

