Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $61.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

