Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

