Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $69.84 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.