ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.32 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 90.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

