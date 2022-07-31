Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Equinox Gold accounts for 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

