Oppenheimer & Close LLC Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Dorian LPG comprises approximately 6.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.27% of Dorian LPG worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 495,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,104. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 252.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,115,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

