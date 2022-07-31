Oppenheimer & Close LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Intel makes up about 3.9% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 8.6 %

INTC traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 125,292,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,095,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

