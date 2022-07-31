Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 48.1% in July

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,970,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Optec International Stock Performance

Optec International stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

