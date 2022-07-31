Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $16.3772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.