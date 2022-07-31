Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,504.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $92,504.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00607854 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 52,351,877 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
