Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,504.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $92,504.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 52,351,877 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

