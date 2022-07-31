Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGFGY remained flat at $3.93 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

