Pacoca Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $21,034.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
Pacoca Coin Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.