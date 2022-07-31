Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $96,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

