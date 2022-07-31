Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.12 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $229,182.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,667,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
