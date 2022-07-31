Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.12 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $229,182.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,667,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

