Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.13.

Parex Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$23.84 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 7.9499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

