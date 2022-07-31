Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of PTNR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.74. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

