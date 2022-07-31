Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89, reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 219,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,447. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

