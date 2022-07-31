Peanut Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,658.82 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Peanut has a market capitalization of $138,658.82 and approximately $120,100.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peanut has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

