Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

