PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,855.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005437 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00123938 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

