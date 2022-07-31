PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

