PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 124,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 455,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

